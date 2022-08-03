Anthony Ciarfella, 60, of Redwood

Anthony Ciarfella, 60, Olney Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. (Source: Funeral Home)

He was born March 31, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY, son of James “Pinky” Ciarfella and Joan Cobleigh Ciarfella, who both predecease him. He was educated in Poughkeepsie schools.

He married Kim Marie Hiesel on December 17, 1983 in Poughkeepsie.

Anthony worked for a time at Arlington Glass and Tony’sPizzeria, both in Poughkeepsie. He was working as a chef at Foxy’s Restaurant, Fishers Landing, at the time of his passing.

He was an avid flower gardener and landscaper. He was an incredible father and loved his children more than anything.

He is survived by his wife Kim, three daughters, Toni Ciarfella of LaFayette, Victoria Ciarfella-Chambers and husband James of Watertown, and Angelina Ciarfella of Redwood. A sister, Cindy Critchley of Clinton Corners, NY and two grandsons Ryan Young and Blake Laning. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Ciarfella, two sisters, Kim Ciarfella and Lena Ciarfella, his daughter-in-law Allyse Daly, and a niece, Jenny Critchley.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 7th from 12-2 pm at the Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay. A memorial service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home.

