Band Day is back!

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The sound of marching band music filled the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County fairgrounds Wednesday, as Band Day returned after a couple of years off because of COVID.

Senior Ben Nolette, from the Thousand Islands - General Brown marching band, was ready - and missing the event already.

“Every time I come back, its always a good feeling. A nice way to end the year, I think,” Nolette told 7 News. “And this year it’s a little different because I won’t be coming back next year.”

The competition, which draws marching bands from across the north country, is in its 58th year.

This year, it’s bittersweet.

That’s because for the past five decades, the band competition was run by Carleton Peck, a Gouverneur native who built it from the ground up. Peck passed away last November.

His son Sean now conducts the show.

“This is the only day that mattered to Dad. This is what he lived for and, you know, as a family we made sacrifices,” Sean Peck said.

“We would not have Christmas so we could pay for the awards. This to our family and Dad, was everything to us.”

The day is important to a lot of people.

One band director said the event hits the right notes for everyone.

“I can feel it from the kids, I can feel it from the audience, I can feel it from the parents,” said Glen Roberts, Lisbon Central School’s Marching Band Director.

“Its so wonderful to be back out and making music again and being able to do what we love to do.”

