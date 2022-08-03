Burial Notice: Jane Hurley, 88, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane Hurley, 88, a longtime resident of Leroy Street will be celebrated on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Rev Joseph Giroux, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Her family will receive friends prior to the mass starting at 9:00 am.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

