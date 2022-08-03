Can-Am driver spotlight: Lucas Fuller

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edwards resident Lucas Fuller races in the 358 Modified Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

He’s trying to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle, Tim Fuller.

Lucas Fuller-358 Modified Driver-

“I get a dramatic, I get a lot of help from Tim,” Fuller said. “Tim really helps me out a lot. Yeah, getting the car set up, trying to help me drive, but it’s obvious I drive a lot different than he does.”

Fuller would like to expand his schedule of racing, although it would mean more of a financial commitment.

“Yeah, we’d like to race more,” he said. “We’d like to race two nights a week but driving all the way to Fulton is quite costly.”

Preparing the car for race night is a full-time effort.

“I work on the car almost every night of the week and Wednesday night we have what we call crew night,” Fuller said. “It’s where they all come down, we scale the car, check the car, change gears, do whatever we have to do to the car to get it ready.”

The effort is there, it’s just a matter of time before it starts to pay off.

“The best finish we had last year was third,” Fuller said. “We finished 10th in points here. We had two or three top 10s, maybe. This year’s gone so far not super great. We’re hoping to turn it around.”

He has a couple of sponsors he’d like to thank.

“I’d like to thank TFR for all the help setting the car up, G and R for their tremendous help on helping me supply the stuff I need.”

Lucas Fuller is looking to make his own name in the Modified Division at Can-Am.

