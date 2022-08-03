CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Members of one of the state’s largest public employee unions will get a 13 percent raise over five years.

The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) approved the new contract, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday morning.

The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years.

Also, members get a one time bonus of $3,000 and “changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working men and women of the Civil Service Employee Association who help to deliver critical services to New Yorkers every day,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

The agreement runs until April 1, 2026. It won the approval of more than 80 percent of CSEA members who cast ballots.

CSEA represents over 52,000 New York State employees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.