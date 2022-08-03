CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state

Contract graphic.
Contract graphic.(Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Members of one of the state’s largest public employee unions will get a 13 percent raise over five years.

The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) approved the new contract, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday morning.

The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years.

Also, members get a one time bonus of $3,000 and “changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“This contract fairly compensates the hard-working men and women of the Civil Service Employee Association who help to deliver critical services to New Yorkers every day,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

The agreement runs until April 1, 2026. It won the approval of more than 80 percent of CSEA members who cast ballots.

CSEA represents over 52,000 New York State employees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle

Latest News

School safety graphic.
Lewis County schools make deals for resource officers
North Country Neurology
Watertown medical practice to pay large fine for improper Medicare billing
Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Brew at the Zoo
It’s time for Brew at the Zoo