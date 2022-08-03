David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Sand Street, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on December 2, 1945 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of David and Elrena Hoover Van Tassel and attended Indian River Central School.

David was drafted into the US Army in August of 1966, serving in Vietnam and being Honorably Discharged in August of 1968.

He married Kathy R. Ashley on September 15, 1973 at the Antwerp Methodist Church.

David worked as an electrician and maintained refrigeration units for the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY, retiring after 29 years.

He enjoyed his daily morning coffee and breakfast with his friends at the Jreck Sub Shop in Philadelphia, NY.

David was a 50-year member of the Philadelphia American Legion.

Survivors include his wife of 48-years, Kathy; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Clay and Tara Van Tassel, Lincoln, RI, Ray and Jennifer Van Tassel, Cameron, NC; two grandchildren, Casey and Connor Van Tassel, Lincoln, RI; his twin sister, Loreta Coffeen, Rodman, NY.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Leon “Toby” Schilling, Director of Pastoral Care Services for Samaritan Health Systems, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, immediately following.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

