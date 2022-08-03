Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maybe it’s a sign of the tight labor market.

Fewer people turned out this year for Fort Drum’s annual open interviews for its Department of Public Works (DPW).

Interviews were conducted Wednesday at the Jefferson County WorkPlace in Watertown.

This year, 61 people showed up to apply for one of the 15 jobs the DPW has to fill. Last year, that number was 150.

The DPW was hiring truck drivers and equipment engineer operators.

Many of the jobs require an applicant to have a Commercial Driver’s License.

“It’s just finding people that are available- finding people that have CDL’s. We do recruit a large quantity each year and we do internal training so people can get their CDL if they don’t already have it,” said Municipal Services Branch Chief Sean Johnson.

The pay range for the jobs is between $18 and $25 an hour.

