It’s time for Brew at the Zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brew at the Zoo is this weekend.

Zoo New York special events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event will be at the zoo from 5:50 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

Brew at the Zoo features a variety of local craft beers, wine, and ciders. There will also be food, live entertainment, games and activities, and a photo booth.

Tickets are $40. It’s limited to people 21 or older, unless you’re a designated driver over 18.

You can buy tickets at the event and at zoonewyork.org. You can call 315-782-6180 with any questions.

