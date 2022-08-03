It’s time for Brew at the Zoo

Brew at the Zoo
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brew at the Zoo is this weekend.

Zoo New York special events coordinator Kristina Friel and executive director Larry Sorel talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event will be at the zoo from 5:50 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

Brew at the Zoo features a variety of local craft beers, wine, and ciders. There will also be food, live entertainment, games and activities, and a photo booth.

Tickets are $40. It’s limited to people 21 or older, unless you’re a designated driver over 18.

You can buy tickets at the event and at zoonewyork.org. You can call 315-782-6180 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases
Watertown Rapids fans line up at the gate at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds during one of this...
Great season off the field for Watertown Rapids
Wake Up Weather
A refreshing start, but don’t get used to it