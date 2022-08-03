Jefferson County teen goes missing, troopers ask for help finding her

State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Jefferson County teen who’s gone missing four times in less than two months.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her town of Brownville home on Friday.

She also went missing on June 22, July 3, and July 16.

Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue shorts with stars, a black long-sleeved shirt, a pink nightcap, and white sneakers.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A refreshing start, but don’t get used to it
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Perch Lake Road, town of Pamelia
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta