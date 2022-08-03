Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Brownville teen who had been reported missing has been found safe.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was picked up in Syracuse by a family member and has returned home.

She had been missing since Friday. Below is the earlier version of this story.

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Jefferson County teen who’s gone missing four times in less than two months.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her town of Brownville home on Friday.

She also went missing on June 22, July 3, and July 16.

Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue shorts with stars, a black long-sleeved shirt, a pink nightcap, and white sneakers.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

