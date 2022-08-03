Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe

State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Brownville teen who had been reported missing has been found safe.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was picked up in Syracuse by a family member and has returned home.

She had been missing since Friday. Below is the earlier version of this story.

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Jefferson County teen who’s gone missing four times in less than two months.

Troopers say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her town of Brownville home on Friday.

She also went missing on June 22July 3, and July 16.

Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red, white, and blue shorts with stars, a black long-sleeved shirt, a pink nightcap, and white sneakers.

If you know where she is, call 911 or state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.

