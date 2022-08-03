Lewis County schools make deals for resource officers

School safety graphic.
School safety graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A deal has been struck between Lewis County and some of the county’s school districts for school resource officers.

This week, the county Board of Legislators unanimously approved agreements which let Harrisville and South Lewis keep their resource officers, and let Copenhagen Central hire one.

The contract now allows those schools to cover the salary and health insurance costs for a resource officer as long as they work in that position for a full year, including summer school.

The county will pay for what’s called “legacy costs”, which occur after an officer retires and tend to grow over time.

“The schools have excellent partners through this whole thing,” said county legislator Ian Gilbert, who chairs the General Services committee.

“I think everybody had to give a little bit but in the end we ended up with something were all happy with and that’s why it was able to pass with our board.”

Gilbert says the new deal will still allow officers to report to the sheriff for recreational patrol when students aren’t in school, like the Christmas holiday or spring vacation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
A Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle was damaged by a crash on Watertown's Thompson...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle

Latest News

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
North Country Neurology
Watertown medical practice to pay large fine for improper Medicare billing
Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Brew at the Zoo
It’s time for Brew at the Zoo