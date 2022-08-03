Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics

Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health has a class each month to teach people how to care for their new families.

Registered nurse Nichole Covell is a lactation educator at Samaritan’s Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. She says the hospital offers a breastfeeding basics class each month.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The next class is on Saturday, August 27.

You can register at samaritanhealth.com/events. You can also call 315-785-4050.

