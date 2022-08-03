Morning Checkup: Breastfeeding Basics
Aug. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health has a class each month to teach people how to care for their new families.
Registered nurse Nichole Covell is a lactation educator at Samaritan’s Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. She says the hospital offers a breastfeeding basics class each month.
The next class is on Saturday, August 27.
You can register at samaritanhealth.com/events. You can also call 315-785-4050.
