Nancy Adella (Petrie) Walters, 78, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Adella (Petrie) Walters, of State Highway 11B, passed away late Monday evening, August 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Nancy was born of the late Edward James Petrie and Dorothy Leona (Bresett) Petrie on May 2, 1944, in Ogdensburg; she graduated from Pawling High School, Pawling, NY June 1963. Immediately after graduating she gained employment at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center at Wingdale, NY in the Food Service Department where she met her surviving husband, Henry Wallis Walters, an ambulance driver at the Center, and were married November 20, 1966. Later Nancy was accepted into the Direct Care Unit as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide and advanced in that career to MHTA-1 prior to her retirement of 27 years employment with the State and continued as a member of the Civil Service Employees Association as a retiree.

Nancy and husband Henry made their home in Pawling, NY until moving to Potsdam, NY purchasing a home on NY Route 11-B. Nancy became very active as a member of the Potsdam Kiwanis Club Chapter and was appointed as Club’s Board of Directors in which position, she maintained until 2021. She was nearing 56 years of her marriage to her husband.

Besides her husband who survives, Nancy has a daughter Tammy Lynn (Petrie) Weaver, married to William Fred Weaver of William’s Classic Painting, Potsdam, NY; a son Timothy Scott Walters, married to Lisa Lavoie, formerly of Pawling, NY; currently living in Hudson, NY; grandsons Dillon Evans Walters, Oneonta, NY and William Wallis Walters near Hopewell Jct., NY and her “chosen” granddaughter Alivia Rose Gilson, Potsdam, NY.

Also surviving is her brother Herbert Dale Petrie and his wife “Pat” Patricia of Arlington, TX and their two sons and a daughter living close to Arlington. In addition, Nancy is survived by numerous nephews and nieces; grand nephews and grand nieces, all of which live in Texas and NewYork.

Nancy is predeceased by her brother Herbert James Petrie; a sister Bertha L. (Petrie) Maloney of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister Carol (Petrie) White of Dutchess County, NY.

Nancy’s favorite pastime was doing crossword puzzles, reading newspapers and magazine and watching her favorite TV shows daily, nightly and weekly; hardly ever missed a movie(s) showing at the Roxy Theater in Potsdam. She was a dear friend to David Rude, manager of the theater. In addition, she loved boat tour shows on the Hudson River Cruise Lines, and especially loved going on bus tours to see a large variety of shows and performances.

Most of all, Nancy thought and loved her entire family and close friends unconditionally before herself.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, 4 Cedar Street, Potsdam where calling hours will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with service beginning promptly at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 8, 2022. Her final resting place shall be at the Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 700, Potsdam, NY 13676; Sarah’s Guest House, 100 Roberts Ave, Syracuse, NY 13207; or the American Heart Association.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

