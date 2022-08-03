Philip J. Furnace Sr., 79, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Philip J. Furnace Sr., 79, of 144 O’Neil Road, Massena, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends after a battle with metastatic lung cancer.

Philip was born on December 19, 1942 the fifth of eight children to the Late Wilfred and Victoria (LeGroulx).

He married the love of his life Betty Snyder on December 29, 1962. He worked for his parents on the family farm before going to work for St. Lawrence Oil and then later for Agway. He loved driving dump trucks and worked for Michaud and Sons and then Danko Construction where he drove his pride and joy a shiny red Peterbilt truck.

Philip is survived by his loving wife (his “baby”) of almost 60 years, Beverly J. (Snyder) who he married on December 29, 1962 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brasher Falls, NY.

He is also survived by his children, Philip Jr. (Sandra) Furnace of Brasher Falls; Michael (Deborah) of Nicholville; Mary (Paul)-Salonick of St. Petersburg, FL and Michele (Edward) Lavalley of Massena, NY. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Amber (Mitchell) Estes, Kassandra Scott, Ashley Pryce, Nathan (Jenna) Jarvis, Timothy (Kaytelyn) Furnace, Jennelle Furnace, Devin (Jessica) Furnace, Dylan (Caitlin) Jarvis, Chelsey Furnace, Ashley (Luke) Breault, Kylie Kocsis, Danielle Furnace, and Evan Lavalley. 21 great-grandchildren: Bennette, Landon, Addison, Braylee - Jeanette, Airibella, Levi, Gavin, Kensley, Timothy Jr., Lela, Ronnie, Annalie, Maverick, Raelynn, Ensley, Loralie, Owen Weston, Hunter and Ellianna; and very special friends Arnie and Cathy Ashlaw.

Philip is also survived by his sisters, Elaine (Francis) McDonald of Massena; Phyllis (James) Collins of FL and brother, Arthur (Ann) Furnace of Indiana.

He was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Victoria (LeGroulx) Furnace, a grandson, Michael Joseph Furnace on May 16, 2001, three brothers, Lee, Charles, and Donald and one sister Shirley Tucker.

Philip enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, traveling to different places of interest like Tennessee, Niagara Falls, Maine, etc., watching NASCAR, wrestling, Western movies and having morning breakfast at the Landmark Diner in town. He was very quick-witted, extremely knowledgeable in many areas, and always willing to lend a hand wherever it was needed.

Arrangements are in the care of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Friday August 5 from 10-12pm with a funeral service at 12pm burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Louisville.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Hospice of St Lawrence Valley. Family and friends may leave on line memories and condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.