Polio virus found in New York wastewater, but no new cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from the suburban county near New York City where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the disease.

But health officials said Tuesday they have not identified any additional cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in early June from Rockland County.

That is where officials in July announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

The young adult had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus that has since been genetically linked to samples found in Rockland County wastewater, as well to samples in London and the Jerusalem area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.