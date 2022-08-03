A refreshing start, but don’t get used to it

(WWNY) - It’s going to be hot by afternoon.

The day was off to a refreshing start, though. Temperatures were mainly in the 50s throughout the north country. There could be a little patchy fog some places.

Those temperatures will climb quickly and it will become more humid. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

We hold onto that humidity tonight and it continues into next week.

Overnight lows into Thursday will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of intermittent showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. It will be in the low- to mid-80s for those two days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 80s on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.

