Tim Zimmerman & The King's Brass at New Hope Baptist Church
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New Hope Baptist Church is hosting a concert next week.

Pastor Micah Stoudt and Marsha Hasseler from the church say Tim Zimmerman & The King’s Brass play a wide variety of music.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.

The concert is at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 at the church, which is at 19983 State Route 3 in Watertown.

You can buy or reserve tickets online at newhope-ny.org. They’re $15 for an individual, $25 for two, or $36 for four.

