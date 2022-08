PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A section of Perch Lake Road in the town of Pamelia will be closed to through traffic for a couple of days.

Town highway crews will be paving between Military Road and Knowlesville Road Wednesday and Thursday.

The road will be open to local traffic only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

