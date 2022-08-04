Acting troupe to perform ‘While Shakespeare Slept’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association and The Butler Did It Players acting troupe are teaming up to present the comedy “While Shakespeare Slept”.

Sue VanBenschoten and Taylour Scanlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the production. Watch their interview above.

The performance will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. on “the green” at HHPAA at 12469 County Route 123 in Henderson Harbor. Bring your own chair.

Tickets cost $15 at the gate.

Visit hhpaa.org or call 315-938-7333 for more information.

