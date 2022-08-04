Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton.

Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.

After his service to his country, Al returned to the north country and married Marilyn L. Marcellus on February 5, 1955 at the Canton Methodist Church with Rev. Day officiating. Mrs. Netto died May 1, 2009.

Al received his bachelor’s degree in Science from St. Lawrence University and did graduate work at St. Lawrence, Potsdam, Oswego, and Syracuse. He taught 6 years at Morristown Central School and retired from Watertown High School after 25 years. During this time he was also a part time teacher at Wadhams Hall Seminary, Ogdensburg. After his retirement he was adjunct faculty part time at JCC and taught at Horry Georgetown Technical College, Myrtle Beach, SC. With his wife, he also ran AM Coffee Shop on Public Square 1985 - 1988.

Al was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Assoc., Watertown Education Assoc., and Clayton Senior Golf League. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf, and woodworking.

He is survived by his son, Steven A. (Sherry) Netto, Lawrenceville, GA; 5 daughters, Nicki A. (Craig) DeMarco, Watertown, Diane E. (Thomas) Peters, Dexter, Angela M. Rockwell, Payson, AZ, Teresa A. Slate, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Christine L. Netto and companion Lew Watkin, Myrtle Beach, SC; 8 grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous step great grandchildren, and 4 step great great grandchildren; brother Joseph A. Netto and companion Ann McGrath, Clayton and Goose Creek, SC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Al was predeceased by daughter Michele M. Netto; grandson Jack Slate; son-in-law Richard Rockwell; brother John A. Netto; and 2 sisters, Helen M. Parker and Rosalind A. Laundy.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Wednesday, August 10, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Al’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to your local American Cancer Society or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

