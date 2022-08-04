Body Possibly Found in the Black River

Emergency crews respond in search for reported body in the water.
Emergency crews respond in search for reported body in the water.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews were called for a second time Thursday to investigate a report of a body in the Black River near Newell Street in Watertown.

Around 7 p.m. a 7 News reporter saw what appeared to be a body floating downriver from near Whitewater Park past the Vanduzee Street bridge.

Rescue boats were deployed from the North Country Library System.

Earlier Thursday, around 4:00 p.m. the first call came in reporting a body floating in the river.

Rescue crews searched near the Court Street bridge but did not find anything at that time.

This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
File photo of teacher, students.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

Latest News

Watertown Airport Business Park
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
Case Middle School students are wrapping up this year’s summer school session. The theme?...
Summer school students check out job fair
Monkeypox Outbreak
Gillibrand wants Defense Production Act used for monkeypox vaccine
Kidpreneur market
Young vendors learn about business at kidpreneur market