Body Possibly Found in the Black River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency crews were called for a second time Thursday to investigate a report of a body in the Black River near Newell Street in Watertown.

Around 7 p.m. a 7 News reporter saw what appeared to be a body floating downriver from near Whitewater Park past the Vanduzee Street bridge.

Rescue boats were deployed from the North Country Library System.

Earlier Thursday, around 4:00 p.m. the first call came in reporting a body floating in the river.

Rescue crews searched near the Court Street bridge but did not find anything at that time.

This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.