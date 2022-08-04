Brett Van Sant, 55, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Brett A Van Sant, 55 died unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. He suffered a heart attack while doing one of the many things he loved, riding his motorcycle.

He was born August 21, 1966 in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of Paul H and Kathleen E (McKeever) Van Sant.

As a 4th generation of fine building Brett learned many skills and followed in his fathers’ footsteps. Brett was a self- employed contractor for over 35 years. His business Van Sant Construction has helped countless people with many projects. From helping people rebuild after fires to making people’s visions of their dream home come to life.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle through back roads, hanging out with family and friends and visiting his grandchildren as often as he could. He loved to just have a good time and spread his contagious laughter.

He is predeceased by his father Paul H Van Sant of NY and a son Joseph Brett Van Sant of SC. He leaves behind his mother, Kathleen Van Sant (Gouverneur), his brother Paul Van Sant (Rochester), his daughter Jessica Lawson (Devin) of Kinards, SC, a son Brett P Van Sant of Burlington VT, 4 grandchildren Hunter and Clayton Lawson of Kinards, SC Jaedon Van Sant of Rosbuck, SC, Jaelin Perratta of NY.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5pm at the Dekalb Church of Christ. 3535 US Highway 11 Dekalb Jct., NY

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown police investigating South Massey Street death
Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to...
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in the town of Orleans on State Route 411.
Woman escapes injury after vehicle overturns
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022,...
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie

Obituaries

Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Peter Washer
Have you seen this man?
Candles
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg passed away at home on August 2, in the company of...
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
WWNY
Acting troupe to perform ‘While Shakespeare Slept’