Brett Van Sant, 55, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Brett A Van Sant, 55 died unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. He suffered a heart attack while doing one of the many things he loved, riding his motorcycle.

He was born August 21, 1966 in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of Paul H and Kathleen E (McKeever) Van Sant.

As a 4th generation of fine building Brett learned many skills and followed in his fathers’ footsteps. Brett was a self- employed contractor for over 35 years. His business Van Sant Construction has helped countless people with many projects. From helping people rebuild after fires to making people’s visions of their dream home come to life.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle through back roads, hanging out with family and friends and visiting his grandchildren as often as he could. He loved to just have a good time and spread his contagious laughter.

He is predeceased by his father Paul H Van Sant of NY and a son Joseph Brett Van Sant of SC. He leaves behind his mother, Kathleen Van Sant (Gouverneur), his brother Paul Van Sant (Rochester), his daughter Jessica Lawson (Devin) of Kinards, SC, a son Brett P Van Sant of Burlington VT, 4 grandchildren Hunter and Clayton Lawson of Kinards, SC Jaedon Van Sant of Rosbuck, SC, Jaelin Perratta of NY.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5pm at the Dekalb Church of Christ. 3535 US Highway 11 Dekalb Jct., NY

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

