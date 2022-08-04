Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the Brownville area sent a woman to the hospital with broken bones over the weekend.

State police said it happened at 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 12.

Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2 mailboxes, went across a lawn, and struck a stone wall and utility pole.

The vehicle rolled onto its top.

Police said Johnson told them she lost consciousness just before the crash.

Johnson was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with a broken arm, broken ribs and a broken sternum.

She was listed in critical but stable condition.

