Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured

Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2 mailboxes, went across a lawn and struck a stone wall and utility pole.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the Brownville area sent a woman to the hospital with broken bones over the weekend.

State police said it happened at 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 12.

Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2 mailboxes, went across a lawn, and struck a stone wall and utility pole.

The vehicle rolled onto its top.

Police said Johnson told them she lost consciousness just before the crash.

Johnson was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with a broken arm, broken ribs and a broken sternum.

She was listed in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
File photo of teacher, students.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

Latest News

Watertown police investigating South Massey Street death
Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to...
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in the town of Orleans on State Route 411.
Woman escapes injury after vehicle overturns
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie