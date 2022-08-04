Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY. She graduated from Belleville Central School in 1978. She also attended JCC from 2000 to 2002.

A lifelong resident of Jefferson County, Christine enjoyed annual family camping trips to state parks and spontaneous road trips around the North Country. She especially loved time with her grandchildren.

Christine was a mother to any child that needed her, for a day, or for life. She truly cherished the bonds she made along the way.

Christine is survived by her children: Stacie (Angelo) Luchini, Mandy (Erik) Clermont; grandchildren: Annalisa Luchini, Matthew Clermont and Timothy Clermont; and siblings: David Rogers, Greg Rogers, Sue Brennan, Sandy Rogers, Scott Rogers and Timothy Rogers.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 28th at Westcott Beach State Park Site 98 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. BBQ starts at 2:00pm. Please contact Stacie at 315.870.5463 or Mandy to bring a side dish or dessert to pass. Please pack a beverage cooler for your family.

Condolences may be made online at ClevelandFHInc.com or mailed to Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY 13601.

