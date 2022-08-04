Construction business looks to move operations under one roof

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County construction business is looking to move all of its operations under one roof.

Corry Lawler, the owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling, has submitted plans to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s business park off Route 12F.

Lawler says the company would take what’s being made in its facilities in Sackets Harbor and outside Watertown and bring it all together, making additional space for future growth.

Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec says the facility would help to fill 1 of 2 empty parcels left in the park.

“They have done a lot of work on the military base and stuff like this and I think what this does is it expands their ability to do other types of projects, you know, maybe school projects. it might be other public facilities, you know, other private manufacturing facilities, warehouses, whatever, but it kind of gives them an all-in-one design,” he said.

The Lawman group recently acquired Lundy Construction, also known as Lunco, owned by developer Mike Lundy - the new combined company becoming DBO or Design Build Innovations.

The IDA board would still need to approve the project before it can move forward.

