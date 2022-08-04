Construction business looks to move operations under one roof

Lawman Heating and Cooling
Lawman Heating and Cooling(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County construction business is looking to move all of its operations under one roof.

Corry Lawler, the owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling, has submitted plans to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s business park off Route 12F.

Lawler says the company would take what’s being made in its facilities in Sackets Harbor and outside Watertown and bring it all together, making additional space for future growth.

Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec says the facility would help to fill 1 of 2 empty parcels left in the park.

“They have done a lot of work on the military base and stuff like this and I think what this does is it expands their ability to do other types of projects, you know, maybe school projects. it might be other public facilities, you know, other private manufacturing facilities, warehouses, whatever, but it kind of gives them an all-in-one design,” he said.

The Lawman group recently acquired Lundy Construction, also known as Lunco, owned by developer Mike Lundy - the new combined company becoming DBO or Design Build Innovations.

The IDA board would still need to approve the project before it can move forward.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
File photo of teacher, students.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

Latest News

Dry cornfield
Dry weather means different things to different farmers
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to...
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in the town of Orleans on State Route 411.
Woman escapes injury after vehicle overturns