Convalt to break ground on facility this fall

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall.

Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.

CEO Hari Achuthan plans to build a solar panel manufacturing facility and an additional factory at the Watertown airport business park, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region.

All of its operations were recently moved cross country from Oregon to be ready when shovels can be put in the ground.

