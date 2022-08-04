Gillibrand wants Defense Production Act used for monkeypox vaccine

Monkeypox Outbreak
Monkeypox Outbreak(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D. - NY) wants the Defense Production Act to be used to get more monkeypox vaccines produced.

New York has declared it a state disaster emergency.

Now Senator Gillibrand, along with a handful of other senators, is asking the Biden Administration for help.

The Defense Production Act mandates private corporations make certain things to help protect the nation’s security.

“So far the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported over 6,000 known cases of monkeypox in the United States. The World Health Organization has declared the spread a public health emergency of international concern,” said Gillibrand.

“If we don’t use all of the tools that we have at our disposal, Americans will become sick needlessly from a disease that we have the tools to actually prevent,” said Dr. Jay Varma, director, Cornell Center For Pandemic Prevention & Response.

More than 1 in every 4 diagnosed cases of monkeypox in the United States are in New York state.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
File photo of teacher, students.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

Latest News

Watertown Airport Business Park
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
Case Middle School students are wrapping up this year’s summer school session. The theme?...
Summer school students check out job fair
Kidpreneur market
Young vendors learn about business at kidpreneur market
Lawman Heating and Cooling
Construction business looks to move operations under one roof