Have you seen this man?

Peter Washer
Peter Washer(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Police say 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown was last seen on Monday in the city.

He was driving a gray 2015 Honda CRV with New York license plate BAJ4896.

Washer is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having hazel eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a white ‘Life is Good’ t-shirt, gray shorts, and tan slip-on sneakers.

Washer’s family says he needs medication.

If you have information about Washer’s whereabouts, police ask you to call them at 315-786-2601.

