Historical Society to host Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend

Teddy Bear Picnic at Jefferson County Historical Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society used to host a Teddy Bear Tea, but now they’re doing a Teddy Bear Picnic instead.

The idea, board vice president Suzie Renzi-Falge and executive director Toni Engleman said, it to take advantage of the Historical Society’s Victorian garden.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The picnic is at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, at the organization’s Paddock Mansion at 228 Washington Street in Watertown.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, a picnic lunch, and their favorite teddy bear. There will be a story time, crafts, activities, games, and popsicles. At the end you can adopt a teddy bear to take home.

Admission is $3 per child for members and $5 for nonmembers.

You need to make reservations and you can do that by emailing admin@jeffersoncountyhistory.org or calling 315-782-3491.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
State troopers are asking for help finding missing Brownville teen Karli Crosby.
Jefferson County teen reported missing is found safe
"Maggie's On The River," as it appears today.
From $1 to $1 million, ‘Maggies’ is sold
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
File photo of teacher, students.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies

Latest News

"Potty Town" documentary premieres next week
‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week
Ed Baxter sent us this pic of a log-full of turtles enjoying the summertime sun.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Sunsets, critters & more Flower Power
The Thousand Islands Duals wrestling tournament returns to Clayton this weekend.
Area wrestlers to flock to Clayton for TI Duals
Wake Up Weather
Humid with isolated thunderstorms possible