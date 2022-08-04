Historical Society to host Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society used to host a Teddy Bear Tea, but now they’re doing a Teddy Bear Picnic instead.

The idea, board vice president Suzie Renzi-Falge and executive director Toni Engleman said, it to take advantage of the Historical Society’s Victorian garden.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The picnic is at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, at the organization’s Paddock Mansion at 228 Washington Street in Watertown.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, a picnic lunch, and their favorite teddy bear. There will be a story time, crafts, activities, games, and popsicles. At the end you can adopt a teddy bear to take home.

Admission is $3 per child for members and $5 for nonmembers.

You need to make reservations and you can do that by emailing admin@jeffersoncountyhistory.org or calling 315-782-3491.

