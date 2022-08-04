Humid with isolated thunderstorms possible

(WWNY) - It’s going to be mostly cloudy, hot, and humid with popup showers for the next couple of days.

There’s a 40% chance of rain both today and Friday. Rain will be light for the most part, but we can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two.

Any thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and high winds.

There are heat advisories from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for other parts of the state, including central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Capital Region.

Highs in the north country will be in the mid-80s today and the low to mid-80s on Friday. It will be a warm and muggy night in between. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We will get some relief from the humidity early next week.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be partly sunny and 75 on Wednesday.

