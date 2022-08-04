POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. “Monk” Loveless, 62, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday afternoon (August 4, 2022) at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY after a very brief illness.

A gathering of remembrance will be announced at a later time. A full obituary notice will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care of Garner Funeral Service, Potsdam.

