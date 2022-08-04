James R. “Monk” Loveless, 62, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. “Monk” Loveless, 62, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday afternoon (August 4, 2022) at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY after a very brief illness.

A gathering of remembrance will be announced at a later time. A full obituary notice will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care of Garner Funeral Service, Potsdam.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022...
Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center
Dry cornfield
Dry weather means different things to different farmers
Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to...
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites

Obituaries

No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in the town of Orleans on State Route 411.
Woman escapes injury after vehicle overturns
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022,...
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie
Brett A Van Sant, 55, of Gouverneur, died unexpectedly on August 1, 2022.
Brett Van Sant, 55, of Gouverneur
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Peter Washer
Have you seen this man?