Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph A. and Elsie (Miller) Davidson. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. She married the love her life, Peter L. Esposito on February 3, 1962 at Asbury Methodist Church. Mr. Esposito died April 30, 2018. Together they built a beautiful family that was the focal point of their lives.

Although Patricia worked throughout her life, her favorite and most inspirational job was being a wife and a mother to her four children. Nothing made Patricia happier than having a household full of her friends, family, and her children’s friends. She lived her life to be the best mother to her children and to ensure they knew they were loved. Patricia enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren, and her family, baking and knitting. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church.

Surviving are her four children, Lori A. (Kyle) Ohmann, Conover, NC, Peter W., Rock Hill, SC, Mark A. (Sonya), Watertown, and Lynn (Troy) Pietroski, Sackets Harbor, three grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Ohmann, Harris Esposito and several nieces.

Patricia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her husband and children ensured that she maintained a healthy and full life. Following the passing of her husband, Patricia was provided the best in-home care by her caregivers, Darcey Fargo, Cindy Clark, Cindy Tiberend, Jackie Montrois, and RaeAnn Loomis, who loved to spoil her and treat her like a queen. She was able to live her best life. As Patricia often said, Life was meant to be enjoyed. She lived her life to the fullest regardless of circumstances.

Beside her husband Peter, she is predeceased by her brother, Charles Davidson and sister, Doris Comenole.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter, in care of Patricia’s Team, Treesha’s Tigers, Central New York Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

