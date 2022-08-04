Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage area resident was hurt after his motorcycle crashed Sunday in the town of Alexandria on State Route 26.

State police said Marcus Beeman (no age available) was traveling with another motorcyclist when he performed a wheelie and lost control.

The bike overturned several times.

Beeman is in a Syracuse hospital. Police had no information on the extent of his injuries.

