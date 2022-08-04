‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a documentary of the controversy in Potsdam over what are sometimes called “toilet gardens.”

Director and cinematographer Morgan Elliot talked about his film “Potty Town,” which premieres on streaming services next week.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The documentary focuses on a decades-long dispute between property owner Hank Robar and the village of Potsdam. Elliot says it’s a much deeper issue than just toilets on a lawn.

The film premieres on Tuesday, August 9, on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Spectrum On Demand, and other streaming services.

