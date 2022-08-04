Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side.

The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.

He is survived by his wife Theresa; his children Conrad Kohl (Phyllis Biosi), Smithville, Tina Barkley (Dave Hunter), Adams, Christine Kohl- Kellar (Dan Bennett), Henderson, Rick (Ziggy) Kohl (Carol Kohl), Adams Center; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; his sister Cora Stevens, Mannsville; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Roger Kohl, a sister Charlotte Barney and a son-in-law Doug Kellar.

He was born in the Town of Adams, September 11, 1941, a son to the late Earl A. and Addie Miner Kohl. He married Theresa Aubin November 5th, 1960.

Mr. Kohl was a heavy equipment operator for Eastman Construction, Ellisburg. He also drove truck for Smith Transport, Dairy Lea and Onondaga Beverage. He became owner/operator of his tractor trailer truck retiring from Landstar Trucking.

A loving husband and father, he spent more time on the road to support his family, he enjoyed his hobby farm, collecting and puttering with antique tractors, old cars and watching old western movies. Family reunions were of high priority. He also enjoyed wildlife and his animals, cats, dogs and chickens. He was known to take in every stray animal that hit his property. Gardening had become part of his life after retiring.

Dick was a member of the Smithville Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years, serving as a fire fighter and fire policeman. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithville Volunteer Fire Department, 13727 County Route 63, Adams, NY 13605.

Condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com

