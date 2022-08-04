Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Sunsets, critters & more Flower Power

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Zach Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WWNY) - It’s hard to beat a summertime sunset.

Steve Anderson gives us a view of the sun dipping below the horizon in West Carthage.

Next is a stunning sunset over Chaumont Bay from viewer Geoffry Donaldson.

Then there’s a rather patriotic late-July sunset over the St. Lawrence River in Clayton sent in by Eric Van Ness.

Phyllis was able to get a dragonfly to sit still for a closeup.

Ed Baxter says the log he sent a picture of was at maximum capacity of turtles, who seemed to be enjoying the summertime sunshine.

Scott Coleman captured a couple of whitetail deer fawns taking a load off. Who can blame them in this heat.

Pics of beautiful lily and hibiscus flowers were submitted to our Flower Power gallery by Deb Scanlon.

A radiant pink zinnia was sent in by Gari Vibber.

Six-foot-tall Raymond Towles looks tiny next to

A sunflower reaching for the sun towers over six-foot-tall Raymond Towles.

Thank you to everyone who shared their pictures. You can send us yours via Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

In the meantime, you can check out our Pics of the Week and Flower Power galleries below.

