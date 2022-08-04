Summer school students check out job fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Case Middle School students are wrapping up this year’s summer school session. The theme? Career exploration.

In line with that theme, they were treated to a job fair Thursday featuring representatives from a number of fields throughout the north country ranging from education to law enforcement.

Students came prepared too. As part of the program, they put together individual resumes and a list of questions for each group. According to both teachers and the students, the fair was a massive success.

“I think that they’ve really honed in on their interests and what they could do in the future. Things that they’d like to do and do for a long time,” said Rachael Straughn, teacher.

“Even if you don’t want to be specifically what they have here, you can still see a lot of cool things about other people’s jobs,” said Ryleigh Townsend, student.

Summer school officially wraps up on August 8. After that, many of the students say they’ll be on the hunt for part-time jobs.

