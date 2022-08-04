Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to new campsites.

The four new sites at Leishman Point overlook the St. Lawrence River and are near outdoor trails.

The Waddington Public Beach is adjacent to the campsites.

One Waddington Official says the town is happy with the four new campsites.

“At this point, I think we’re just going to stick with what we’ve got until we see how that goes. I think if we add too many, then you have to go through the Department of Health regulations and that type of stuff. We’re going to stick with what we’ve got and see what we can do with it,” said Waddington Town Clerk Carol Burns.

People can book a campsite here. One night costs $35.

