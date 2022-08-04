Unbeaten Red & Black to play at home 1st time this season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black play their first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday night, hosting the Plattsburgh Northstars in an Empire Football League contest.

The Red & Black are coming off a big 31-0 road win over previously unbeaten Broome County to move to 4-0 on the season and take over sole possession of first place. It was the last of the team’s four straight road games to open the season.

Plattsburgh enters the game 2-2 on the season, and while the Northstars have struggled this season Red & Black head coach George Ashcraft isn’t taking this game lightly.

“They’ve got a very young team this year,” he said. “They’re having a hard time up there, but I’ve heard those things before and then a team comes in and puts it right to you. I don’t take anything for granted on what other people do say. Every game is a tough game. We have to prepare like we always do. I know we’re rolling right along pretty good, and I don’t want any bumps in the road.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.