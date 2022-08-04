Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.

After a long time relationship with Gary Paul Baker, the two were married on June 18, 2022, at their summer home at Hyde Lake, Theresa, NY.

Vicki enjoyed summering at Hyde Lake, spending time with her loved ones, especially Sunday family dinners, reading and wine tasting.

She is survived by her husband, Gary and her children: Derek J. Martin, Watertown, Jason (Katie) K. Corbin, Chaumont and Morgan M. Baker, Watertown, as well as her grandchildren: Liam Martin, Emma and Keenan Corbin, and Sebastian and Fiona Booth.

Also surviving are her sibllings: Cindy (David) Johnson, Calcium, Daniel Pease, Massena, Bill Pease, Orlando, Florida and Melissa Millan, Albany. She is also survived by her 7 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and niece.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Eagles Club, 19260 US Route 11, Watertown, NY.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Samaritan Medical Center: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of New York.

