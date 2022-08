TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in the town of Orleans on State Route 411.

State police say 66-year-old Barbara Jeanne Miller of Arizona rear-ended a pickup truck that was making a right-hand turn.

Miller’s Ford Explorer ended up on its side.

The crash happened Sunday night at around 8 o’clock.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.