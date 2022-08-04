Young vendors learn about business at kidpreneur market

By Sandy Torres
Aug. 4, 2022
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Lemonade, succulents and hair clips. They’re some of the items for sale at a kidpreneur market where young vendors like Cordelia Barkley are learning what it means to be in business.

“Avocado anklet bracelet or a normal avocado bracelet - anything you want, I can make,” she said.

East Hounsfield Library Director Laura Dillingham says the market not only gives kids a sense of independence but teaches them other skills as well.

“I’m just hoping that it kind of teaches them discipline and self-motivation so that they can take a passion that they have and transform that into something that they can use down the road,” she said.

High schooler Joshua Fischer brought wood-carved pens to sell at the market - a skill he picked up from his father.

“We made these pens, me and my dad. I put the finish on them and wood carved them - carved the wood,” he said.

Joshua says it takes anywhere from an hour to five hours to make a pen.

“But the reward is awesome. I mean look, at them. They’re awesome,” he said.

Some parents say that entrepreneurship is a life skill that kids should learn at an early age.

“Think about their competitors. Think about what they’re actually going to make, their time investments, lots of things that you often don’t think when you go out into the workforce,” said Christina Fischer, a mother who homeschools.

The East Hounsfield Library holds the market every Thursday in August.

