Bonnie Ritchie, 81, of Heuvelton

Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Bonnie Ritchie, age 81, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Bridget Green of Heuvelton, NY, Thomas Paul Ritchie and his wife, Patricia, of Heuvelton, NY, Melissa Fuller and her husband, David, of Ogdensburg, NY, Molly Ward and her husband, James, of Ogdensburg, NY; thirteen grandchildren, Carrie, Katlin, Jay, James, John, Ellen, Kelly, Jenny, Thomas Jr., Jessica, Kevin, Jacob and Claire; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Owen, Lyla, Mia, Evie, Shay, Nevelle, Cove, Remi, Walker, Landon, Lexi, Aryanna, Max and Mila; four brothers, Edward, John, Timothy, and J. Michael Skelly; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy Skelly as well as a son in law, Clarence Burnham. Bonnie was born on June 25, 1941, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late John (Bill) and Dorothy L. (Kiah) Skelly. She Attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Bonnie married the love of her life, Dale F. Ritchie, on March 21, 1959. He predeceased her on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. For 63 years Bonnie was the heart of the family and worked tirelessly to make their house a home.

Bonnie enjoyed knitting, crafting, sewing, drinking her morning coffee while reading the newspaper, swimming, spending time at camp with her friends and family, and hosting family gatherings. She spent her days in the summer floating in the pool and hosting pool parties in the back yard with friends and family and traveling with Dale to Florida for their retirement years. Bonnie touched many people’s lives, she was a true friend, a caring mother, a doting grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all.

Donations may be made in Bonnie’s memory the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

