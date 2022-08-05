Director discusses ‘Potty Town’ documentary

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many around the north country know of Hank Robar and his battles with the village of Potsdam. Now this story is set to stream worldwide in a new documentary “Potty Town”.

We spoke with the director Morgan Elliott.

“I love stories, I love storytelling whether it’s me doing it or it’s me consuming it. It was kind of sitting there in my backyard, and it was like something where I wanted to dive into it and learn a little bit more because why not,” he said.

Elliott’s directorial debut is the story of a two-decade-long dispute between one man, Hank Robar, and the village of Potsdam.

“I wanted to get this story from as many angles as possible to really understand what was happening because there are a lot of different perspectives on the toilets,” said Elliott.

Elliott, a north country native, says he enjoyed the project because it allowed him to see a different side of where he grew up.

“One of my favorite things about this project was, you know, I’ve lived here my whole life, but there were a lot of people I met filming this that I never would have met otherwise,” he said.

And if you are wondering what Robar’s review was of his Hollywood debut, Elliott said, “Hank actually called me the other night and he wanted to know how he could watch the film. I said iTunes or Amazon Prime and he said, ‘What’s that?’”

After the documentary debuts, Elliott has plans to work with other directors.

“A Jim McMahon documentary or a Tecmo Bowl documentary from C.J. Wallace. So working with those guys, and hopefully doing another doc myself,” he said.

The film premieres on Tuesday, August 9, on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Spectrum On Demand, and other streaming services.

