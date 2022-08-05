Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, of Lowville

Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY.

Eleanor was born on April 16, 1920 in New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late William and Florence Jones Brown. She attended General Martin School and worked on the family farm. In 1941, she married Edwin Dodge Burke. He was killed in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. She worked as a waitress at Paul’s Restaurant and for the Basket Factory in Lowville for many years. On August 5, 1950, she married David G. Hanno at the Lowville United Methodist Church. Eleanor raised her family and worked as a Manager of the Toy Department from 1970 to 1974, when the store closed. She was the Manager of the Lowville Thrift Store for over 25 years. Eleanor was a member of the Lowville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, making crafts, bowling, and cross country skiing.

She is survived by her two children; a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Timothy Holthouse of Clymer NY, and a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Carrie Hanno of Auburn, NY; four grandchildren; Ed & Tiffany(Holthouse) Faulkner of Clymer NY, Spencer & Jennifer(Hanno) Wims of Sanford, Florida, Jeffrey Hanno Jr. of Philadelphia, NY, and Aaron Hanno of Watertown, NY, and step-grandchildren, Kenneth, Cheryl, Joanna and Madalyn; a sister Stella Zeigler of Boonville, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Shirley Brown of Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, Elaine Hanno of Lowville; great grandchildren Linkyn, Parker, Paxton, Maverick, Penelope, Carson & Harleigh; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hanno is predeceased by her two husbands, Edwin Burke, and David Hanno; three sisters, Eleanor Brown, who died in infancy; Helen Jackson, and Ruth Burton; six brothers, Harry, William, Clarence, Harold, Eugene and Earl Brown; and a step-brother, Walter Wilcox.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Dale Brown, Nephew, officiating. Burial will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the graveside service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville VFW on Saturday morning starting at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Lowville Baptist Church, 7627 State Street, Lowville NY, 13367; or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

