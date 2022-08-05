Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair

Fun & games at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides.

We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there with her son about what brings her family to the fair.

“So, it’s nice to bring my kids here,” Jeralia Watson said, “because I remember being a little girl and my mom and dad taking me here and always looking forward to the rides and the games and all the neat little knick-knacks shacks.”

The tractor pulls are Friday, with more events Saturday, and the fair wrapping up Sunday with a demolition derby.

