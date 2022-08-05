Heading into a hot & humid weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s pretty soupy out there.

Rain showers are moving through this morning. The rest of the day will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It stays humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper-60s.

In fact, it stays hot and humid for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a tiny chance of any rain, about 20%.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

We’re still in the mid-80s on Monday. Showers are likely.

It gets less humid after that.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

