Heading into a hot & humid weekend

It's very muggy out there.
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s pretty soupy out there.

Rain showers are moving through this morning. The rest of the day will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It stays humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper-60s.

In fact, it stays hot and humid for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a tiny chance of any rain, about 20%.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

We’re still in the mid-80s on Monday. Showers are likely.

It gets less humid after that.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie
wwny Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday morning weather
7
Some showers overnight
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Humid with isolated thunderstorms possible