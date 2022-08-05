Hospital, union reach tentative contract deal

Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Canton-Potsdam Hospital(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a tentative labor contract for 580 workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

It took 9 negotiating sessions, but the Service Employees International Union has a deal it’ll take to its members for ratification.

The current contract for SEIU 1199 Upstate members ran out at Canton-Potsdam at the end of June. It was extended through the beginning of August, with Thursday’s meeting producing a deal.

Up until now, union officials said the hospital was offering a 1 percent pay raise to union members, and that just wasn’t good enough.

The deal now will increase wages by 15 percent over 3 years, starting with a 3 percent raise retroactive to July 1.

Then over the next 3 years, increases will be given in January and June, adding up to 15 percent.

Also, the hospital will contribute an additional 1.5 percent to employees’ retirement. The union did want to move to a pension program though.

In addition, workers get 2 additional days off.

The union issued a picture of members and hospital administration after the deal was struck.

Union members vote on the deal next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown police vehicle outside 856 South Massey Street
Watertown police investigating 13-year-old’s death
Troopers said 76-year-old Bette Johnson of Florida was driving an SUV that left the road, hit 2...
Brownville area crash leaves woman critically injured
Contract graphic.
CSEA members to get 13% pay hike in deal with state
Rescue crews pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening.
Body pulled from Black River
Motorcycle crash
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie

Latest News

Lowville Fire Department
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
Morgan Elliott
Director discusses ‘Potty Town’ documentary
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville
Town weighs options for crumbling street