Hospital, union reach tentative contract deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a tentative labor contract for 580 workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

It took 9 negotiating sessions, but the Service Employees International Union has a deal it’ll take to its members for ratification.

The current contract for SEIU 1199 Upstate members ran out at Canton-Potsdam at the end of June. It was extended through the beginning of August, with Thursday’s meeting producing a deal.

Up until now, union officials said the hospital was offering a 1 percent pay raise to union members, and that just wasn’t good enough.

The deal now will increase wages by 15 percent over 3 years, starting with a 3 percent raise retroactive to July 1.

Then over the next 3 years, increases will be given in January and June, adding up to 15 percent.

Also, the hospital will contribute an additional 1.5 percent to employees’ retirement. The union did want to move to a pension program though.

In addition, workers get 2 additional days off.

The union issued a picture of members and hospital administration after the deal was struck.

Union members vote on the deal next week.

