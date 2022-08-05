Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 3, 2022 at her home.

Born on October 16, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Bruce and Marion Buckley Brown, she attended Watertown High School.

She married Lawrence Barbara and together they had their daughter, the marriage ended in divorce.

Judy started a lifelong career in environmental services at the House of the Good Samaritan for 20 years.  She married Leonard Lewis and the couple moved to Tennessee in 1999.  While living there she continued to work in environmental services at the Fort Campbell Military Hospital.  Her husband passed away in 2003.  After her husband passed away she returned to Watertown and worked at Samaritan Medical Center until she retired.

Judy loved spending time with her family and she loved her cat Suki.

Among her survivors are her daughter, Mary M. Barbara and her husband Brian P. Testa, Liverpool, NY; her granddaughter, Natalie E. Testa; two sisters Ellen Keech and Betty Scordo; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two brothers.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on August 8th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  The funeral service will immediately follow on Monday at 7p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Thursday, August 11th   at 11a.m.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

