Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department.

Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that can attract the younger generation.

“How cool is that truck? So you could come here and join us and get to ride around in the trucks and learn. There’s a ton of cool skills that firefighters learn, and you can be a part of that,” he said.

A question and answer session will be held at the fire department on August 26 at 6 p.m., or you can call 315-486-5196 if interested in joining.

